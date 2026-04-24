Predators head into PGLL season looking for fourth straight title

Dave Leaderhouse

Special to the Herald

Not since the days of the Prince Albert Raiders winning five national championships in a nine-year span has the city seen a team as dynamic as the Prince Albert Junior Predators.

While there are undoubtedly other teams that have had successful runs the Predators are in rarefied air as they will be seeking a fourth straight Prairie Gold Lacrosse League title and third consecutive MacDonald Cup championship emblematic as the top team in Western Canada when they begin regular-season play on May 3 at 2 p.m. at the Kinsmen Arena against Moose Jaw.

“Our expectations are to win another championship,” says Predators’ head coach and general manager Lucas Wells. “If you aren’t thinking like that then you aren’t doing it properly.”

The Predators, a team composed of players under-21 years of age, remains largely intact from last year. In fact, the core group has been together since they were 13 years old.

Wells admits that because of their string of success and the way they play the game, which he feels is strongest in the offensive and transition zones, they expect to wear a target on their back.

“As a coach and a team we don’t feel we are very well liked,” acknowledges Wells. “We play a fast, aggressive and in-your-face style of lacrosse – the way it should be played and we’re not changing.”

“We don’t succumb to fighting; we would rather score 30 goals,” adds Wells.

Matthew Cudmore, who is entering his fifth season playing the sport, says he along with his teammates are excited for the upcoming season.

“We’re excited to try and chase a fourth championship and try to win the cup for a third year,” says Cudmore. “We have the team to do it – it’s a good group of guys.”

The Predators quest to extend their current run begins with a unique schedule that sees the team play all of its home games in May followed by a steady diet of contests on the road in June, including a triple header in Winnipeg where a team from that centre will be competing in the PGLL for the first time. Wells admits the schedule isn’t ideal, but he sees a positive in it.

“It’s a very condensed schedule that will be over quick,” says Wells. “We have a lot at home to start and we are on the road at the end, but it will make it sweeter when hopefully we come to play playoff games.”

League playoffs will be held in July and regardless of the outcome the Predators will be the host team for the MacDonald Cup, which is scheduled for August 5-9. Originally planned to be held in the more spacious Art Hauser Centre, Wells says he was recently notified by the City of Prince Albert that that facility might not be available so if that is the case the championship will be held in the Predators’ home building, the Kinsmen Arena. It will be the Predators first time hosting the event as the last two trips to the MacDonald Cup were in Brooks, Alta., and Abbottsford, B.C.

As is the case when something of this is size is staged volunteer help is crucial and Wells says the call is out to secure help for a number of areas such as working in the time box, dressing room attendants, 50/50 sales and at the front door.

Anyone interested in helping with the MacDonald Cup can contact the Predators at: papredatorslax@gmail.com. Contact can also be made via other Predator social media platforms to indicate an interest in helping out.