Predators hammer last place Razorbacks to close out regular season

Dave Leaderhouse

Special to the Herald

Everything went pretty much as expected on the weekend as the Prince Albert Predators wrapped up the Prairie Gold Junior Lacrosse League regular schedule with a pair of convincing road victories.

Matthew Cudmore had a 12-point game on five goals and seven assists to lead the Predators to a 21-4 thrashing of the winless Weyburn Razorbacks on Sunday while the league’s all-time assists and points leader added three more goals and two helpers in a 16-7 decision over the Moose Jaw Mustangs on Saturday.

The two victories gives the Predators a 10-2 record for the season and sets up a semi-final showdown with Moose Jaw on July 3. The game will be played in Prince Albert, but no time has been set yet for that matchup.

The other league semifinal will have the Swift Current Wolverines facing the Winnipeg Blizzard. Should Prince Albert prevail in its tilt against Moose Jaw, they will be seeking a fourth straight PGLL championship in a two-game series against the winner of the Swift Current-Winnipeg contest on July 4-5. If it was a Prince Albert-Swift Current final then the series would be a home-and-home affair beginning in Swift Current, but if it was a Prince Albert-Winnipeg clash for the title then both games would be at the Kinsmen Arena simply because of logistics and economics.

Cudmore’s offensive performance not only strengthened his hold on the assists and points marks he already held, but he also moved to within two goals of equaling the career record for goals scored held by Kenny Stewart of the Mustangs from 2002-05.

He also fell just short of claiming his second straight individual scoring title as Cudmore had 60 points in 10 games, one behind Swift Current’s Brady Simpson who played a full 12-game schedule. The Predators had two games against Weyburn forfeited earlier in the year when the Razorbacks could not dress enough players for a doubleheader in Prince Albert. Had those games been played there is no doubt about where Cudmore would have finished in both races. He can still claim the career record for goals scored with a strong playoff performance.

Also padding his stats on the weekend was Chase Lehner as his four-goals-and-five-assists performance on Sunday followed up a one-goal-and-eight-assist effort on Saturday.

Ryley Prediger also had a four-goal showing on Sunday while Cole Barmby, Talon Sandry and Jake Eggerman had two each. Singles were added by Logan Rieger and Rowan Rudderham. On Saturday it was Barmby with four goals, Tucker Proedahl with three, Sam Cooper with a pair and singles from Prediger, Sandry and Waylon Alstadt to complete the attack against Moose Jaw.

Those two games weren’t the only action on the weekend for a handful of Junior Predators as Sawyer Elphinstone, Sandry and Proedahl all had multi-point performances in helping the Senior Outlaws edge the Saskatoon Swat 13-12 on Friday. Elphinstone finished the game with four goals and two assists while Sandry had two goals and two helpers and Proedahl chipped in with one marker and three assists. Kaiden Fletcher and Kurtis Peifer rounded out the Outlaws’ attack with three goals each.

The win improves the Outlaws record to 2-8, but leaves them in sixth place in the seven-team league. No playoff information has been made available for the PGLL’s Senior Division, but it is expected that should be released in the very near future.

Minor lacrosse provincial round-up

While the PGLL was winding down its regular season, the Saskatchewan Lacrosse Association held its provincial championships in three age classes on the weekend.

The U13 North Sask Predators were one period away from claiming the title in a game against the Regina Barracuda as three unanswered goals in the final frame lifted Regina to a 5-2 victory.

The Predators, who were 6-5-1 in the regular season, outscored the South Sask Stealth 9-7 in a semi-final tilt to set up the final against the Barracuda with Ryan Bexson leading the way in both games for the Predators. Bexson had three goals in the win over the Stealth and followed that up with a single marker against Regina. Beckett Horricks also had a hat-trick against the Stealth while Nixon Bilodeau, with a pair, and Kenzie Leeb rounded out the scoring. Jaxson Stene had the other tally for the Predators in the gold-medal game.

The U15 Predators came into that provincial tournament with high expectations having won seven of their last eight to settle for third place with an 8–3-4 record. The playoffs were a different story, however, as the Predators fell 7-5 to the Standing Buffalo Fighting Sioux in semi-final play and then were outscored 9-8 by the Regina Barracuda in the bronze-medal game.

Harrison Shindle, Evan Morrison, Jaite Bexson, Emmet Bear and Bryn Beaulac had the Predators goals in the semi-final loss while Bexson, with a pair, Shindle, Beaulac, Zade Wozniak, Carson Krasilowez, Bentley Broome and Cole Shore tallied for the Predators in the setback to Regina.

One final title that was decided had the U17 Predators take it on the chin when they were blasted 20-0 by the South Sask Stealth in the gold-medal game.

The Predators, winners of just one regular-season game, pulled off an upset in the semi-finals, however, when they doubled the Regina Barracuda 16-8. Townsen Robin was the star of that contest scoring six times and setting up one more. Andre Grobler also had a huge performance scoring four times and assisting on four others while Jaxson Morgan and Luca Treppel had two goals each. Completing the scoring against Regina were Jakob Crain and Jake Eggerman with single tallies.

Both the U13 and U15 tournaments were held in Saskatoon on Sunday while the U17 event was played in Moose Jaw on Saturday.