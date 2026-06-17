Predators go 2-1 on Manitoba road trip, clinch first in PGLL

Dave Leaderhouse

Special to the Herald

The Prince Albert Junior Predators went almost 1,100 days between losses when they were handed a rare defeat by the Swift Current Wolverines last month, but on the weekend they were handed another setback, this time ending their unbeaten run at just 36 days.

A first-ever road trip to Winnipeg started off in grand fashion as the Predators, who are seeking a fourth straight Prairie Gold Lacrosse League title, swept the Blizzard on Saturday 12-8 and 14-11, but a 10-7 defeat in the finale on Sunday dropped Prince Albert’s record to 8-2-0 on the season.

“We ran out of gas a bit,” acknowledged Predators’ head coach and general manager Lucas Wells. “Saturday was an emotional test playing a team for the first time and being shorthanded. It didn’t surprise me we lost on Sunday.”

“I’m very happy with the weekend,” added Wells. “We just tried to survive and not get hurt.”

Despite the loss the Predators, who were missing five regulars for the trip to Manitoba, have locked up first place in the regular-season standings with just two more road games – Saturday in Moose Jaw against the Mustangs and Sunday in Weyburn against the Razorbacks – left on the schedule.

It was a fairly balanced attack for the Predators on the weekend with several key players enjoying productive showings.

In the opening game on Saturday, Logan Rieger led the way with three goals while Cole Barmby, Ryley Prediger, Sam Cooper and Matthew Cudmore each had a pair. Braden Shewchuk completed the attack with a single marker.

The second game on Saturday had Chase Lehner leading the attack scoring four times and setting up one more while Cudmore, Rieger and Sawyer Elphinstone netted two each. Barmby, Cooper, Shewchuk and Owen Bear rounded out the scoring with one goal apiece.

Cudmore, who is the all-time PGLL leader for assists and points, scored three times in Sunday’s loss to move to within a dozen of also laying claim to the goals-scored standard. Barmby, with two, and Elphinstone and Lehner were the other goalscorers in the Winnipeg finale.

With first place locked up the Predators will host either Swift Current or Moose Jaw in a one-game winner-take-all semi-final on July 3. Should they win that they will play a home-and-home two-game final on July 4 and 5 unless it is against Winnipeg then both games would be in Prince Albert to avoid extra costs. Wells says the home-and-home format is new this year to try and spread gate revenue around the league.

Regardless of the outcome in the playoffs, the Predators will be shooting for a third straight MacDonald Cup when they will be the host team for the Western Canadian championship in early August.

Outlaws fall to league-leading Brewers, U13 and U15 squads pick up wins

While the Predators continue with their winning ways in the Junior Division, the same cannot be said about the Senior Outlaws.

A 17-11 loss to the Saskatoon Swat on Wednesday and a 22-5 defeat at the hands of the league-leading Saskatoon Brewers on Sunday dropped the Outlaws record to 1-7-0 on the season. It has been a struggle all year getting enough players to dress for games and on Sunday the line-up for Prince Albert was threadbare with just 10 players listed on the line-up sheet.

The Outlaws will look for a little payback against the Swat when they host the Saskatoon squad in the final home game of the season on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at the Kinsmen Arena.

In Saskatchewan Box Lacrosse League action it was Asher Roode putting on a show for the U13 North Sask Predators as he scored 11 times and set up five others in leading the local squad to a trio of victories on the final weekend of the regular season.

Roode had four goals and three helpers in a 10-7 win over the Saskatoon Swat on Friday and then followed that up with a three-goal-one-assist effort in an 11-7 decision over the South Sask Stealth on Saturday. Roode finished the stellar weekend with four goals and an assist in a narrow 8-7 victory over the Stealth to complete the twinbill played in Moose Jaw on Saturday.

The output pushed Roode into second place in league scoring with 20 goals and 11 assists while the victories helped the Predators nail down second spot in the league standings with a 6-5-1 ledger. Playoff dates and opponents have not been announced, but the Predators likely will get another taste of the Stealth in the semi-finals.

By far the busiest team in all lacrosse levels this past week was the U15 North Sask Predators as they played seven games in five days and to do so they had to sandwich a trio of home games between a pair of trips to the southern reaches of the province.

The Predators, who began the week a distant third in league standings, picked up 13 of a possible 14 points to move to within two of second place and just three in arrears of the league-leading Standing Buffalo Fighting Sioux.

The week began on Wednesday in Fort Qu’Appelle with the Predators battling the Fighting Sioux to a 3-3 draw in the opening game of a doubleheader and then squeaking out a 6-5 decision in the nightcap.

The Predators then cruised to a 12-0 triumph over the Saskatoon Swat in Prince Albert on Friday before going to Moose Jaw the next day where they swept the South Sask Stealth 10-3 and 12-2. The impressive stretch concluded back in Prince Albert on Sunday where the Predators once again took care of the Stealth, this time by 8-4 and 5-2 verdicts.

Jaite Bexson had 12 goals during the seven-game stretch while Evan Morrison finished the week with 10 goals. A whole host of others got in on the scoring with Emmet Bear also having a productive showing netting eight markers.

The U15 Predators have one more game left on the regular schedule when they travel to Saskatoon on Thursday to face the Swat. Despite last week’s stellar performance the club is destined to finish third as they can’t catch the first-place Fighting Sioux while the second-place Regina Barracuda have two games remaining against the lower-ranked Stealth and Swat. The only way Prince Albert would move up a spot would be for them to beat Saskatoon and hope Regina loses both of its remaining games. That scenario is highly unlikely, but no one thought the Predators would rise to where they are either.

One final local club, the U17 North Sask Predators were scheduled for a pair of games in Moose Jaw on Sunday, but results were not available. The Predators entered last weekend with a 1-7-0 record and were last in the three-team league.