Predators begin PGLL title defence with Friday home opener

The quest to begin the Prairie Gold Lacrosse League (PGLL) title defence is on for the Prince Albert Predators.

Prince Albert will host the Saskatoon SWAT at the Kinsmen Arena on Friday night in their 2025 home opener.

Head coach Lucas Wells says the Predators have been chomping at the bit to get the new season going.

“I think everyone’s excited, I’m really excited. People within the PA lacrosse community are really excited. I’ve talked to a lot of guys in minor when I’ve been here helping out and they’re all saying they’re coming Friday. I think after a big season like we had last year. I think the excitement is to get this season going just to kind of see how we fare. I think we’re all excited.”

The Predators had 10 players move on from last year’s roster and will roster eight rookies, including goaltenders Oliver Volk.

Saskatoon did not field a team in the PGLL last season. Wells says the challenge will be for the Predators to play to the best of their ability.

“I don’t think it’s going to be necessarily the challenge that they’re going to present. It’s going to be the challenge we present ourselves with. I think it’s going to have to be a statement game. Everyone’s looking at us, the big run last year. We lost all these guys. What are they going to be like? The expectation is still there to win. It’s going to be us with those new guys gelling, not having turnovers, sloppy passes, sloppy defensive play. Helping out our young goalie in all over and just gelling as a team. We’re going to see if everything we’ve done in the past three weeks is really coming along.”

Last season, the Predators finished undefeated in PGLL play defeating Swift Current in the final for the second straight season. The Predators became the first Saskatchewan team since the 1979 Biggar Roadrunners to capture a western Canadian title with a victory at the MacDonald Cup in Brooks, Alta.

Wells says it’s a special achievement to be in rare company, but Prince Albert will need to build off last season’s success.

“It’s an incredible feeling. You’ll see on our warm-up shirts, we have PA versus the world on there right now and that’s how we feel. I think that’s the PA mentality. It’s very exciting. But in saying that, that’s also in the rear view mirror. We’ve got to look forward. Look forward to the 2025 season. Look after PGLL first. As we get closer to August, look after the MacDonald Cup when we go down there.”

One player that Prince Albert will look to rely on this season is third year defender Tobey Oshanek. In both seasons he has spent with the Predators, Oshanek has won a PGLL championship.

Oshanek says that trend is something he wants to keep going this season.

“I love being here with the guys. I’ve only won with this team. I’m looking to keep it going. I like the winning mentality that we have.”

Oshanek will be looked at for leadership by the Predators being one of several returning veterans and will serve as an alternate captain this season.

“We have a young team, so I think it’ll be exciting to see what we got, what we can bring out.” Oshanek says. “It’s gonna be a new chemistry (and) we’re going have to build that. I’m sure we’ll be fine, we’re a pretty strong team last year, I think we can bring that into the new year.”

Ball drop is scheduled for 7 p.m.

sports@paherald.sk.ca