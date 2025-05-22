Pre-evacuation alert lifted in Candle Lake

Residents in Candle Lake can sleep a bit easier tonight after a pre-evacuation alert was lifted Wednesday morning.

The Resort Village issued on update on their Facebook page saying fire crews have made enough progress on the two fires burning east and northeast of the community that the alert is no longer needed.

“On-going monitoring will continue, and if the situation changes, the public will be advised as soon as possible,” reads the update. “The Resort Village wishes to thank everyone who has been involved in fighting these fires, and those who have been helping to prepare for a potential evacuation of our community.”

Although the alert has been lifted, the village still recommends residents pre-register on the SPSA Sask. Evacuation App in case of an evacuation.

The pre-evacuation alert was issued on May 15.