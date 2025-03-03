Prairie Spirit School Division expands new, experienced bus driver training

Kevin Berger

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Clark’s Crossing Gazette

The Prairie Spirit School Division has expanded its training for both new and experienced bus drivers this year, according to a semi-annual transportation report presented to Prairie Spirit trustees at their February 24 meeting.

The report in question was presented to the board by transportation manager Jocelyne Possberg and learning superintendent Kent Muench.

Noting that new driver training previously consisted of a week-long session, Possberg highlighted how they have added to that in the form of ride-alongs occurring at different intervals according to the driver’s need.

“For the first five months of their employment with us, they get additional supervision…to make sure they are confident and competent in their role as a bus driver. Not only are they managing the mechanical part of the bus and the operating of the bus, but all of the division protocols that go along with that too,” she said.

As for more experienced drivers, Possberg noted that they are required to renew their licence every five years, and the division is now meeting with the drivers at the mid-way point of that schedule.

“Once again, it’s just to make sure our drivers are feeling like they’re being supported,” she said.

Muench also highlighted an ongoing issue around student behaviour, noting that dealing with students “who come from a variety of challenges and different environments” can be a challenge.

Some bus drivers are tentative to go to the schools and ask for help with this issue, so they reach out to Possberg first, he said.

However, Muench said Possberg and her team have been working really hard to build that relationship between drivers and administrators to deal with this issue. “I think that’s been a piece that’s sort of ongoing,” he added.

RIDER STATISTICS

In addition to training, the report also detailed transportation statistics from the start of the school year to January 31, 2025. (As such, the spate of –40C temperatures in mid-February were not included.)

Possberg told the board that the division is currently transporting 3,475 rural students on rural and 2,290 urban students in the cities of Martensville and Warman.

In total, she said they have 146 routes, which can be defined as the path each bus takes when picking up and dropping off students. Each route includes a morning and an afternoon run.

Possberg said they have one route unfilled, which means they don’t have a driver assigned to that specific route. It has been operating with substitute drivers, she noted.

A total of 566 runs have been cancelled as of the end of January, including 45 for mechanical reasons like bus failures, 125 for poor weather and road conditions (including three cancellations when temperatures fell below –40C) and 393 due to not having a driver available.

The average one-way ride time for students is 54 minutes, while the longest one-way ride time is 82 minutes.

Finally, Possberg said the average age of buses in their fleet is 9.5 years and their average utilization across all routes is 79 per cent.