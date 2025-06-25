Prairie Pressures & Stress Management: The importance of the National Farmer Wellness Network and the Saskatchewan Farm Stress Line

Sheila Bautz

The National Farmer Wellness Network (NFWN) Crisis Line and the Saskatchewan Farm Stress Line employ trained professionals to receive highly confidential calls from farmers, ranchers and rural residents who experience high stress. The crisis lines are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, to assist rural residents with creating a stress management plan.

“Since 2022, CCAW has worked to bridge mental health service gaps for farmers,” explained Dr. Briana Hagen, Chief Executive Officer and Lead Scientist at the Canadian Centre for Agricultural Wellbeing (CCAW). “The National Farmer Wellness Network Crisis Line fills a critical need, providing urgent support and ensuring continuity of care nationwide.”

While the Saskatchewan Farm Stress Line has provided prairie farmers and ranchers with crisis intervention services since 1974, the NFWN Crisis Line was launched earlier this year on February 4. The CCAW program received a $1.5 million investment over a three-year period from Farm Credit Canada (FCC).

“Farm life comes with so many joys and celebrations. And yet, the challenges of farm life are often faced alone and without the needed supports,” said Justine Hendricks, President and Chief Executive Officer for Farm Credit Canada (FCC). “This partnership with CCAW is our commitment to Canadian farm families; to help provide access to critical mental health resources that reflect the realities of their daily lives. FCC is proud to stand alongside CCAW in making sure those who take care of Canadians, by feeding and sustaining our country, can receive support when they need it most.”

This initiative is designed to be transformative for Canada’s farmers, families and agricultural employees. The CCAW program is providing specialized mental health support administered with the expertise of licensed professionals trained in the Canadian Agricultural Literacy Program (CALP). Every mental health professional is specialized in the agricultural sector.

The business of agriculture involves factors such as isolation that transitions to family and financial demands and pressures. Through the CCAW program, farmers have immediate access to mental health experts at no-cost. The program connects farmers in crisis with mental health professionals with extensive experience and knowledge about the complexities and realities of the agriculture industry.

The CCAW also unites and collaborates with national and international agricultural enterprises and mental health leaders to research and collect evidence-based data. Through a combined collaboration of expertise, CCAW produces educational material. CCAW also develops farmer-informed programming to address the various mental health wellbeing challenges Canadian farmer’s encounter.

With the generous support of the FCC, the CCAW has compiled an extensive list of professionals. Part of the goal is to eliminate stigmas about mental well-being.

The crisis line services are valuable resources for all farmers and ranchers, particularly those who reside and work in isolated demographics. Due to the lack of resources in areas that are demographically isolated, the resources for farmers are also tailored to the unique challenges faced in farming.

“CCAW’s vision extends beyond fields and barns, calling on corporations, policymakers, researchers, educators, and mental health professionals to make mental wellbeing a shared priority,” CCAW shared in a released statement about their mission. “Together, the CCAW and FCC are united in their commitment to ensuring Canada’s farmers and their families have access to the support they need to thrive on the farm.”

The National Farmer Wellness Network (NFWN) Crisis is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. Call Line 1-866-FARMS01 (1-866-327-6701). The Saskatchewan Farm Stress Line is also available around the clock. Call Line 1-800-667-4442.