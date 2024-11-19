Powalinsky vows to be ‘mayor who listens’ as new city council sworn in

Mayor Bill Powalinsky thanked residents for their support, and vowed to be “a mayor who listens” as Prince Albert’s new council was sworn in on Monday night.

City Hall was packed with guests and delegates as Powalinsky and the city’s eight councillors, four of which are serving their first term, took the oath of office in the council chamber.

Powalinsky it was “pretty thrilling” to take part in the ceremony. He added that he’s looking forward to working with the new council.

“I’ve got a good balance. I’ve got new councillors. I’ve got returning councillors. (There is) diversity of backgrounds and strengths. It’s exciting,” Powalinsky said during an interview following the ceremony. “The next four years are going to be a lot of fun.”

In his opening speech, Powalinsky said he was “humbled and filled with gratitude” after being voted in as mayor. He also vowed to be a good listener, telling those in attendance he would be accessible, and value input.

He said that’s something voters clearly wanted from their elected officials.

“During the campaign, when I asked people what they wanted from a mayor, and basically they talk about the things that they like to see, business development, and crime and homelessness addressed, but resoundingly, people said that they wanted to know that they were being heard,” Powalinsky explained. “They wanted to have input. They wanted to have communication, and I feel that as a mayor, 98 per cent of our success or failure rests on communication, or lack thereof.”

During his speech, Powalinsky also promised to focus on the city’s most vulnerable over the next four years, as well as youth and seniors.

Council held a brief meeting following Monday’s swearing in ceremony to certify the results from The Nov. 13 election.

The next executive committee meeting is scheduled for Dec. 2. The next regular council meeting is scheduled for Dec. 16. Budget committee meetings begin on Jan. 8.