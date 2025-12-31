Powalinsky reflects on first year as mayor; focus shifts to planning and long-term direction

Leadership and first year in office

After decades of involvement in community service and local organizations, Bill Powalinsky spent 2025 adjusting to a new role as mayor of Prince Albert.



“The biggest adjustment was catching up to the governance side.” Powalinsky said in a year-end interview. “Bylaws, the Cities Act, the Police Act, procedures, and policies. Governance is similar across organizations, but every city has its own framework.”

Strategic planning and direction

Looking back on his first year in office, Powalinsky said one of the most significant developments was the city’s approach to strategic planning and community engagement.



“We made a decision to go out to community stakeholders first and get their input on where they wanted to see things go,” he said. “We brought that back to council and then asked what we could realistically do to meet those goals.”



Powalinsky said that process helped provide clearer direction for council and administration.



“It gives us a framework and a clear focus,” he said. “Rather than moving from issue to issue, we now have a defined direction that will shape the rest of this council term and likely the next.”

Budget pressures and affordability

Budget pressures were a central challenge throughout the year, particularly as council worked through a reassessment cycle and the need to stabilize service levels.



“We had to bring the operating budget up to a level that could be sustained,” Powalinsky said. “This year was about making reasonable adjustments that allow us to maintain services without cutting them outright.”



Council reviewed departmental requests closely, deferring some projects and adjusting timelines rather than eliminating services. Powalinsky said the goal was to balance affordability with long-term needs, including infrastructure and staffing costs.

Public Safety and Policing

Public safety and policing were also recurring topics in 2025. Powalinsky said council worked to manage costs while continuing to support policing and community safety initiatives, noting that longer-term planning remains important as the city looks ahead.

Infrastructure and utilities

On infrastructure, Powalinsky pointed to aging water and wastewater systems as a major long-term concern.



“It’s a long game,” he said. “We’re looking at major upgrades over a ten-year period, and success will depend on securing provincial and federal infrastructure funding while building local reserves.”

Housing and growth

Housing was another key focus, including the council’s approval of the four-unit as-of-right bylaw. Powalinsky said the change is intended to encourage varied housing options while supporting long-term infrastructure sustainability.



“What we expect to see is more affordable, mid-range housing,” he said. “Opportunities where infill development can enhance neighbourhoods rather than disrupt them.”

Homelessness and community support

Homelessness and social development also shaped much of council’s work during the year, including progress on shelter planning and the Complex Needs Facility. Powalinsky said those discussions highlighted the importance of consultation and clear processes.

Community response and preparedness

Since the interview was conducted, the city experienced the Christmas night fire at the Salvation Army. Asked later how that event shaped his reflections on the year, Powalinsky said the loss was devastating but did not change the city’s overall direction.



“It reinforced the importance of coordination between emergency services and community organizations,” he said, adding that major incidents also provide an opportunity to review emergency preparedness.

Looking ahead

Despite the challenges, Powalinsky said 2025 also showcased Prince Albert’s strengths, including volunteerism, cultural activity, major events, and emerging economic opportunities.



As he enters his second year as mayor, Powalinsky said his focus will be on improving effectiveness and positioning the city for growth.



“We’ve done important work on social development, and that continues,” he said. “Now we need to capitalize on economic opportunities so the city can grow its tax base and support services over the long term.”

arjun.pillai@paherald.sk.ca