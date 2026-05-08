Pots & Pansies set to return Saturday in Prince Albert

A Prince Albert event built around flowers, art, and small acts of kindness is returning this Mother’s Day weekend.

Pots & Pansies will take place Saturday, May 9, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Prince Albert Heritage Seniors Centre. The free drop-in event invites families, seniors, youth, and community members to paint clay pots, plant flowers, make cards, and give the finished arrangements away as random acts of kindness.

Natasha Thomson, development coordinator for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Prince Albert, said the event is designed to be simple, welcoming, and meaningful.

“Pots and Pansies is a free drop-in event for families and individuals to come on out to the Prince Albert Heritage Seniors Centre and paint some pots, plant some flowers, and give them away to create random acts of kindness in our city,” Thomson said.

The event was first held last year through a partnership between Big Brothers Big Sisters, the Heritage Seniors Centre, and the Saskatchewan Seniors Fitness Association. Thomson said organizers wanted to create a space where people from different generations could come together in a relaxed way.



Submitted Photo/Big Brothers Big Sisters

Participants take part in a card-making activity during the 2025 Pots & Pansies event at the Prince Albert Heritage Seniors Centre. The event returns Saturday for another afternoon focused on creativity, kindness and intergenerational connection.

“We wanted to bring together people from across generations and just spread some happiness,” she said.

Thomson said last year’s event received strong feedback from those who attended, with participants saying they enjoyed the chance to spend time together and do something positive for others.

Thomson also added that the event is also meant to remind people that kindness does not have to be complicated. A painted pot, a planted flower, or a handmade card can give participants a way to brighten someone else’s day while also taking part in a creative afternoon.

“It is a great chance to come on down, check it out, learn about some other organizations in the community, and just enjoy an afternoon with us,” Thomson said.

The intergenerational focus is an important part of the event, she added. Thomson said society often separates older and younger people, but Big Brothers Big Sisters sees value in creating connections between them.

“We know at Big Brothers Big Sisters that older people and younger people both learn from each other and can have great connections,” she said.

Along with planning and painting, the afternoon will include handmade card-making, a story-time corner, visits with therapy dogs, and a free barbecue lunch.

The event is supported by a microgrant from the City of Prince Albert’s Municipal Cultural Action Plan. Thomson said the funding helped organizers purchase supplies and pay for an artist to take part.

She said keeping the event free was important because organizers want it to be open to everyone.

“We want it to be inclusive to anyone,” Thomson said. “We don’t want any barriers,”

Participants are encouraged to make two arrangements, one for someone special in their life and another for someone they may not know. Thomson said organizers hope people leave with a sense of joy, both from taking part and from giving something away.

“We know the gift is in the giving,” she said. “So by giving something away, you will create joy for them and for themselves.”

arjun.pillai@paherald.sk.ca