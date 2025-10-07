Postal strike delays could slow food bank donations ahead of Thanksgiving

With Thanksgiving just around the corner, the Prince Albert Food Bank is preparing for one of its busiest times of the year, while also bracing for the effects of the ongoing Canada Post strike.



Executive director Kim Scruby said nearly half of the Food Bank’s financial donations normally arrive by mail, especially during the fall and Christmas season.



“A big portion of the donations we get is by mail,” Scruby said. “Around Christmas it’s probably about 40 to 50 per. We’ve got a few regular monthly donors who mail cheques, and I guess we won’t be seeing those until the strike ends.”



One donor has already switched to electric transfers, Scruby added, but not everyone can make the change easily.



“We have options on our website for e-transfers and credit card donations, and we’re hoping more folks make the switch.” he said. “But some people and companies aren’t set up for that.”



The strike, which has halted mail and parcel delivery across the country, comes as local demand for food assistance begins to climb.

“It starts to go up as soon as school’s back in session, and it lasts through and beyond Christmas,” Scruby said. “The next few weeks are extremely critical for our food and funding supply.”



Scruby said the Food Bank relies heavily on community and corporate donors, many of whom still send cheques by mail. If the disruption continues into late fall, those funds could be delayed right when they are needed most.



Beyond financial gifts, the Food Bank is also asking for donations of non-perishable food such as pasta, rice, and canned items of meat, fruit, and vegetables. About 30 percent of clients also request pet food, along with diapers, baby formula, and hygiene products.



For those wanting to help during the strike, Scruby recommends giving directly through the Food Bank’s website at pafoodbank.ca or arranging an e-transfer.



“The only thing donors can really do, other than dropping it off in person, is to do it online,” he said. “This community has always stepped up for us, and we’re hoping that continues.”