“Positive PA” is theme for third annual Pop-Up Poetry Walk

A positive message about Prince Albert is the theme of this year’s Poetry Walk in Prince Albert.

The Pop-Up Poetry Walk was put together as a continuation of the “Hope” poetry project by local poet Lynda Monahan. The walk winds its way from the start of the Rotary Trail by Riverside School towards Diefenbaker Bridge with 10 poems displayed along the way.

“We’re trying to fight against some of the negative things that are said about us,” Monahan said.

Though not necessarily inspired by the group, Monahan is a member of the Facebook group Positive PA. She put out the call for poems related to that theme, and received a large enough response to have 10 poetry boxes running along the Rotary Trail near the river.

The Poetry Walk starts at the Rotary Trail across from Riverside School and runs to under the bridge and runs nearly two kilometres.

Monahan said they had enough poems to place five of them in downtown shop windows as well.

“I had some wonderful submissions; a lot of people wrote about the river and their appreciation for the river and Little Red. A lot of people wrote about Little Red, parks in town they like to go to,” Monahan said.

She said that the city itself can serve as inspiration for poets.

“We’re right here in the forest and nature, and some people wrote about childhood memories, which I found really interesting. They wrote about remembering the oiled streets or, playing in Kinsmen Park when it was Bryant Park back in the day. (There were) lots of wonderful poems. I had many to choose from,” she said.

“I think I had over 40 submissions so I had to narrow it down to what I thought were the best pieces…. It was interesting to me because I really did get so many pieces.”

Monahan came up with the idea to create a poetry walk, but considers it a collaboration.

“I worked with the city on this project,” she said. “This is our third year with the city. Laurier Gobeil, who works for corrections, made the boxes for us. Every year there’s a little bit of vandalism that happens or they have to be fixed. Laurier does that (fixing) and the city painted the boxes. It’s a collaboration between myself and the poets and the city.”

A Poetry Walk was originally scheduled for the original Street Fair date in June, but was rescheduled to run a week later. Monahan said they are planning another one.

“These poems will be on display right until Culture Days in the fall, (and) we’ll be doing another walk during Culture Days,” she said.

“It’s available all this time. People can wander and have a read and it also highlights poetry, which is really important to me.” Along with the general theme of Positive Prince Albert, Monahan said it also encourages people to enjoy the city.

“It highlights all kinds of good things,” she said. “It gets people down here,”

“(There are) lots of good reasons to have the poetry walk happen every year. As long as the city is willing to do it, I’m willing to work.”

