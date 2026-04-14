Portage talks housing following garbage truck incident

Renee Lilley

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Portage Graphic Leader

After a Portage la Prairie resident was recently rescued from inside a garbage truck, the issue of housing has been a topic of conversation on community social media pages, raising concerns about safety and houselessness in the area.

On April 9, Portage RCMP responded to the 100-block of Saskatchewan Avenue East at approximately 4:35 a.m. after a 31-year-old man was accidentally scooped into a garbage truck. The driver, who was unaware the man was inside a commercial bin, heard yelling and immediately disabled the vehicle’s equipment before calling 911.

While the man was rescued by the Portage la Prairie Fire Department and treated for minor injuries, the incident has highlighted the dire situation facing those without a safe place to sleep. In a statement to the Graphic Leader, the RCMP had no information whether the individual was housed or not.

The City of Portage la Prairie is not without unhoused people, but it lacks an official homeless shelter, resorting to limited emergency housing options through different organizations. Mari Kozar, executive director of the Portage Community Revitalization Corporation (PCRC), said while the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) provides three designated emergency housing units in the city, the demand often outweighs the supply.

“The problem that communities always face with emergency housing is then moving people out to permanent housing solutions.”

Kozar points to issues with the cost of living, especially for seniors and those on fixed incomes. She notes the city’s newly created Community Safety and Wellbeing Plan (CSWB) addresses Portage needing more affordable housing options and shelter models.

“People are struggling more than ever to cover costs, which can affect their housing. We need to be looking at different models of housing certainly, and really take a dignified approach to that,” said Kozar.

At PCRC, the Reaching Home program aims to help those who are unhoused or on the verge of becoming so. It is federally funded through The National Housing Strategy.

Through the CSWB, Kozar is hopeful the community will engage with stakeholders to analyze supportive housing models for the Portage area. She said the last time Portage had a shelter was during COVID-19 with the help of COVID relief funding.

The PCRC is optimistic more housing options will be available, as the organization discusses affordable housing builds in the community, which will be announced shortly.