Porcupine Plain’s Smith finalist for WHL defenceman award

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SaskToday.ca

PORCUPINE PLAIN — A standout season has earned a northeast Saskatchewan product league-wide recognition.

Tarin Smith, a defenceman with the Everett Silvertips, has been named a finalist for the Bill Hunter Memorial Trophy, awarded annually to the Western Hockey League’s defenceman of the year.

The Porcupine Plain native is one of the league’s top blueliners after a dominant 2025-26 season.

Smith, a 2006-born defenceman, finished second among team defencemen in scoring with 16 goals and 55 assists for 71 points in 65 games. The Anaheim Ducks prospect recorded 24 power-play points and 259 shots on goal, ranking second on the team behind DuPont.

His +65 rating led all WHL skaters this season, underscoring his strong two-way play.

Smith also made franchise history during the campaign. He set a new Silvertips record for career points by a defenceman, surpassing Kevin Davis’ mark of 174.

He reached the milestone in mid-March with his 175th career point. The Silvertips captain was also among the league’s most productive defencemen.

Originally selected by Everett in the first round, 20th overall, in the 2021 WHL draft, Smith has appeared in 208 regular-season games, recording 41 goals and 135 assists for 176 points.

He has served as team captain this season after being an assistant captain during the 2024-25 campaign.

The northeast Saskatchewan product will learn if he has won the award when the WHL announces its award winners between April 21 and May 6.

Meanwhile, Everett is off to a strong start in the playoffs. The Silvertips won Games 1 and 2 of the Western Conference semifinal, defeating the Kelowna Rockets 4-1 and 4-2.