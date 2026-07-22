Porcupine Plain Show & Shine sets record with 68 entries

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SaskToday.ca

PORCUPINE PLAIN — The Town of Porcupine Plain’s annual Show & Shine attracted a record-breaking 68 registered vehicles, making the 2026 event the largest in its history.

Despite a cloudy start that raised concerns about rain, skies cleared by the afternoon, allowing participants and visitors to enjoy warm, sunny weather throughout the remainder of the event.

The annual celebration featured classic cars, trucks and specialty vehicles, while also showcasing local businesses, vendors and community organizations.

Award winners included:

Most Unique Display (sponsored by Klimm McKee Law, Melfort): Craig Kriger, 1979 Ford F-150.

Best Import (sponsored by Slobodian Pharmacy): Garnet Gustus, 2023 Audi.

Best Car (sponsored by Mervyn and Joanne Yacyshyn): Harlan Coakwell, 1930 Ford Model A.

Best Ford (sponsored by Ripley Ford, Melfort): Reg and Lavonne Back, 1956 Ford F-100.

Best Truck (sponsored by Garage Ink): Reg and Lavonne Back, 1956 Ford F-100.

Best Dodge/Mopar (sponsored by Between the Buns, Porcupine Plain): Lane Fedoruk, 1979 Little Red Express.

Best Muscle Car (sponsored by the Lanning and Kriger families in memory of Grant Kriger): Don Neimor, 1989 Pontiac Trans Am.

Odd Rods & Iron (sponsored by Thomas Motors, Melfort): Noah Curle, 1982 Honda.

Best In Progress (sponsored by Tumax Service & Towing): Tyren Newberry, 1981 Dodge D100.

Best GM (sponsored by BowMar, Tisdale): Doug Rommel, 1972 GMC.

**Local Legend (sponsored by Parkland Co-op and selected by Nick Wood and Mike Moon): Lyle Billeter, 1957 Cockshutt 40 Deluxe, recognized for his longtime support of the Porcupine Plain Show & Shine.

The Town of Porcupine Plain said the event provided a boost to local businesses. The Alamo Cafe held its soft opening ahead of its grand opening on July 22, while BoHo Snipz Salon hosted a sidewalk sale.

The outdoor market featured Bell’s Coffee Truck, the Prayer Baptist Church prayer tent, CJ’s Epicure, HD 3D Printing, Marcella’s gluten-free baking, jewellery by Rachel and Carrie-Lynn’s custom designs.

Family activities included a Cars-themed inflatable slide provided by Go Bounce & Beyond, face painting by Younique Faces and music throughout the afternoon by DJ Sonny. The Town of Porcupine Plain also highlighted the popularity of the Filipino food vendors.

Following the Show & Shine, the Town of Porcupine Plain’s Economic Development Committee sponsored a free swim and freezies at the community swimming pool, offering residents relief from the hot weather.

The Town of Porcupine Plain thanked sponsors, volunteers, participants and visitors for contributing to the event’s success. Special recognition was given to Barry and Wendy, who travel from Saskatoon each year to operate the registration table, and to Devin for providing drone photography of the event.

The town also acknowledged the many volunteers who helped organize the day.

Organizers said the strong community support helped make this year’s Show & Shine the largest on record and expressed their appreciation to everyone who entered vehicles, voted, volunteered, sponsored the event, supported local businesses or attended the festivities.