Porcupine Plain Bears take gold at HOOPLA

Nicole Goldsworthy
Local Journalism Initiative Reporter
SaskToday.ca
PORCUPINE PLAIN – The Porcupine Plain Bears senior boys basketball team took gold this year at HOOPLA in Saskatoon this year.
Coach and teacher Daniel Bloski said that this was the third time the boys basketball team had made it to the final. The previous two years they had come home with second place. The team is also coached by Heath Morin.
The team consisted of three Grade 9 students, three in Grade 11 and one in Grade 12 for a total of only seven players.
The Porcupine Palin Bears beat Hafford 92 – 81 in the semifinal and beat Preeceville in the final with a score of 76 – 66.
“We went the whole season with seven guys, so our training, conditioning, health, recovery and foul management had to be top priority,” Bloski said. “All of our team are like family, and all buy in to what we have to do to be successful and their hard work was long overdue for this medal.”
Other gold medal winners at HOOPLA this year were:
GIRLS – HOOPLA Results
1A – Preeceville
2A – St. Brieux
3A – Wynyard
4A – Harvest City
5A – Regina Leboldus
BOYS – HOOPLA Results
1A – Porcupine Plain
2A – Saskatoon Christian School
3A Regina Christian School
4A – MJ Central
5A – Saskatoon Holy Cross