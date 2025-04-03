Porcupine Plain Bears take gold at HOOPLA

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SaskToday.ca

PORCUPINE PLAIN – The Porcupine Plain Bears senior boys basketball team took gold this year at HOOPLA in Saskatoon this year.

Coach and teacher Daniel Bloski said that this was the third time the boys basketball team had made it to the final. The previous two years they had come home with second place. The team is also coached by Heath Morin.

The team consisted of three Grade 9 students, three in Grade 11 and one in Grade 12 for a total of only seven players.

The Porcupine Palin Bears beat Hafford 92 – 81 in the semifinal and beat Preeceville in the final with a score of 76 – 66.

“We went the whole season with seven guys, so our training, conditioning, health, recovery and foul management had to be top priority,” Bloski said. “All of our team are like family, and all buy in to what we have to do to be successful and their hard work was long overdue for this medal.”

Other gold medal winners at HOOPLA this year were:

GIRLS – HOOPLA Results

1A – Preeceville

2A – St. Brieux

3A – Wynyard

4A – Harvest City

5A – Regina Leboldus

BOYS – HOOPLA Results

1A – Porcupine Plain

2A – Saskatoon Christian School

3A Regina Christian School

4A – MJ Central

5A – Saskatoon Holy Cross