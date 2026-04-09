Porcupine Bears claim gold, bronze at provincial Hoopla

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SaskToday.ca

PORCUPINE PLAIN — The Porcupine Bears capped off a memorable weekend at Hoopla, with the senior boys capturing 1A gold and the senior girls earning 1A bronze under head coach Daniel Bloski.

Bloski, who has coached multiple sports since 2008, said the achievement was especially meaningful as both teams competed side by side throughout the provincial championship.

“The games were back to back in the same gyms and on Saturday we even got to keep the same bench,” Bloski told SaskToday.

He added that the girls’ result marked a significant milestone for the program.

“It was the girls first time at Hoopla. The girls came a long way and was the most improved group that I have ever worked with.”

Courtesy of Porcupine Plain School

The Porcupine Bears girls roster: Tiana Tvait, Amitiel Samalla, Breanne Strnad, Hana Teale, Mae Joy Cervantes, Harleigh Pohl, Brynlee Smith, Lexi Mackin

The Bears’ success continues a strong run for the boys program. Over the past four years, the team has captured two silver medals and back-to-back golds, while the girls added a bronze this season — giving Bloski’s teams five provincial banners in that span.

“In the past four years the boys have won silver, silver, gold and now gold again and this year bronze for the girls.”

The boys roster remained largely intact from last year’s championship team, graduating just one player, while the girls team is expected to return its full lineup next season.

Beyond the results, Bloski emphasized the shared experience between the two teams as a defining part of the weekend.

“Special to have both teams there spending time with each other, cheering, touring the tunnels, etc.”

Bloski noted the rarity of the accomplishment. “I’m not sure that has ever been done to have both boys and girls from the same school at Hoopla where both teams had the same coach and yet medal in both categories, that was the icing on the cake.”

For the coach, the experience extended beyond the court.

“Walking down the street in Moose Jaw or into a restaurant with 18 players from two teams with you is a great feeling to know all of these kids are participating in sport and are with you 100per cent.

“This is the best place to be in the world this weekend and they will remember the experience for the rest of their lives and I’m happy knowing I helped make that happen.”

Bloski also took time to recognize those who support the game.

“I would like thank the referees, minor officials and volunteers in all of our games, without you we cannot play.

“A huge thanks to my family for being supportive of me being away and chasing medals with these two teams for the past four months.”

Reflecting on the season’s end, he added, “Right now I feel like Forest Gump when he just stops running the one day, ‘Kinda tired, think I’ll go home now’.”