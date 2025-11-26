Popular BRICKLab returns to Science Centre for two weekends

The Prince Albert Science Centre welcomed back the ever-popular BRICKLab to their location in the Gateway Mall and plan to host it again this weekend.

The BRICKLab returned with a few minor changes according to Science Centre chair Sandra Williams.

“It’s a super popular event for us,” she said. “Lego is a toy but it’s an imagination toy, a creation toy, and an exploration toy.

“The ages that Lego covers is from really two years old to right up to 99. It’s a phenomenal way to see kids of all ages and adults of all ages to engage in creativity.”

The first BRICKLab was first held in 2022 in collaboration with SLUG, a Saskatoon-based group of Lego enthusiasts and hobbyists. Williams said the group could not attend again this year, but the Science Centre wanted to host a Lego event so they struck out on their own.

Activities included a Wacky Races ramp in the Science Centre for free play. It involves a Lego car-building competition, where children build their cars and race them down a ramp.

Another feature was a life size Tetris, which participants could use like a real-life version of the video game.

“Tetris is just another way of building with bricks,” Williams said. “It’s not Lego, obviously, but it’s another way to build with bricks. We have the small size Lego, the Duplo for smaller hands, and then the life-size bricks.”

Williams said the life-size bricks offer a chance to construct something more true to life.

“Can’t call them Lego bricks because they’re not Lego bricks, but they’re bricks. It is a brick lab,” she said.

The event was promoted through an appearance on the billboard at 15th Street and Second Avenue, the Science Centre Facebook page, website and some schools in Prince Albert included it on EDSBY. On Saturday, the event had great turnout early and expectations were high for the rest of the weekend.

The Science Centre is also experimenting with a new way to pay to encourage parents and children to attend events.

“Participants are $10 each, but their accompanying adult is free,” Williams said.

The Science Centre sees it as way to encourage play even though there are Science Centre facilitators on site each weekend.

“Typically if the adults were to come by themselves, they would pay $10. But if they’re bringing their little with them, then we’re saying we’re not charging the accompanying adult, because they’re often trying to engage with their own child and help that child get creative,” Williams said.

She said that the best first-hand facilitators can often be parents.

The next BRICKLab is on Nov. 29 and Nov. 30 from noon until 4 p.m.

Williams encouraged families to come to the Science Centre after the Santa Claus Parade on Nov. 29.

“Come warm up in the Brick Lab. Come enjoy Santa Claus Parade and when you’re coming back to Gateway Mall, hit us up. We’re right here,” Williams said.

Williams said to check out their Facebook page or website princealbertsciencecentre.ca for future events.

