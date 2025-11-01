Police Women’s Commission to brief Council on human trafficking concerns

City Council’s executive committee will hear a presentation Monday highlighting growing concerns about human trafficking and exploitation in Prince Albert.

The presentation comes from the Prince Albert Police Service Women’s Commission, co-chaired by Reverend Nora Vedress and Elder Liz Settee. The group plans to raise awareness about trafficking indicators, community risks, and strategies to strengthen local prevention efforts.

The report cites national data showing that 96 per cent of trafficking victims are women and girls, most under the age of 25. Saskatchewan’s rates are 1.8 times higher than the national average, with cases often linked to housing instability, addiction, and poverty.

Locally, the Commission wants to see stronger partnerships between the city, police, and community agencies. Among their proposals are a new awareness website linked with Mobile Crisis, use of the City’s 15th Street digital billboard for public information, and a large-scale community education event in 2026.

The Women’s Commission includes representatives from law enforcement, Indigenous organizations, and social service agencies. Its work focuses on improving safety and awareness through collaboration and cultural understanding.

The upcoming presentation emphasizes that human trafficking is not confined to large cities but occurs in hotels, short-term rentals, and private homes in communities across Saskatchewan.

The presenters note that addressing trafficking requires more than enforcement. It also depends on education, community vigilance, and support for survivors.

Council members are expected to receive the presentation for information and discuss how the City can support awareness efforts through its Community Safety and Well-Being initiatives.