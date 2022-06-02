Police warn of shots fired by dangerous person in Cumberland House

6:30 p.m. update: Police have confirmed the incident has concluded and there is no further risk to the public.

An increased police presence in the community will continue as the Saskatchewan RCMP Critical Incident Response Team is still on the scene.

More details on the incident will be released tomorrow, June 3.

The Saskatchewan RCMP is issuing a public safety alert for a dangerous person with a firearm in Cumberland House Cree Nation.

Shots are currently being fired from a residence at 133 Pemmican Portage Avenue, the individuals involved are unknown to police.

A man believed to be in possession of a long-barrel firearm was seen on foot in the area earlier today. He was wearing a black baseball hat and a black jacket.

People in the area are advised to stay inside their homes and lock all doors and windows.

RCMP is on the scene, police locations should not be disclosed.

Report emergencies or tips by calling 911.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.