Police take back crown at Terry Fox Relay

The Prince Albert Police Service won the annual Terry Fox Relay and got the trophy back after losing to Parkland Ambulance in 2024 when the annual fundraiser returned to the Harry Jerome Track at Max Clunie Field on Saturday

The Police knocked off the defending champion Parkland Ambulance and the Prince Albert Fire Department to claim the annual relay title.

Sgt. Brennan MacDonald served as the coach for the Police Service team said it was great to get the trophy back.

“It was that we got some young guys here that were chomping at the bit to get the trophy back. So it was good, “MacDonald said.

“We got some bragging rights there and. And the firemen too. So it was nice to get the trophy back. We hadn’t had it back last year. We weren’t able to get it. And this year we were, so it was good,” he added.

MacDonald said it was important for the Police Service to come out and support the Relay.

“I think it’s important to support the community and I think everybody affected by cancer and stuff like that, so it’s important to come out and show support for the Terry Fox Relay,”

McDonald said that everyone can be touched by cancer.

Before the race began, each emergency service made a $500 donation to the Terry Fox Foundation. The race kick-started the local campaign leading up to the Terry Fox Run on Sept. 14. The funds raised will go towards the Terry Fox Foundation for Cancer Research. The Dutchak family also made a significant donation of an undisclosed amount.

The race returned to the traditional 4 X 100 relay format after being un on one stretch of the track with the baton handed off at either end at PACI track in 2024.

MacDonald explained that the group did minimal training but executed strategy.

“Well, the guys just got back from police college, so they’re in pretty top shape, three of them did. So they’re kind of peak condition. We kind of just showed up here, but the guys had a game plan and they executed it perfectly, so that’s awesome,” he said.

Michael Oleksyn/Daily Herald Racers make their way down the home stretch of the Terry Fox Relay at the Harry Jerome Track on Saturday.

The winning team received a trophy donated by Malcolm Jenkins eight years ago which replaced the original trophy.

The Terry Fox Run for cancer research takes place on Sunday, Sept. 14. Participants can walk, jog, run or wheel and can also choose the distance you want to go, 2, 5 or 10 km. A route will be marked out starting at the Alfred Jenkins Field House with a group start at 1:00 pm. Register between noon and 1 pm.

MacDonald thanked the organizers for the event.

“I’d like to thank the Terry Fox guys like Vern Hodgins putting this together. It’s a great event,” he said.