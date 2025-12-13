Police seize guns and drugs after searching residence in Peesane

The Saskatchewan RCMP Prince Albert Crime Reduction Team (CRT) and Prince Albert Police Service Crime Reduction Team (CRT) combined to seize more than 3.9 kilograms of cocaine, 4.8 kilograms of methamphetamine, and six firearms during a drug trafficking investigation in central Saskatchewan.

Investigators seized the drugs and guns after executing a search warrant at a residence in Peesane, a community roughly 33 km east of Tisdale. The Saskatchewan RCMP Critical Incident Response Team also assisted with the investigation.

“This investigation highlights the strength and importance of working together,” said Insp. Craig Mushka, the Inspector in charge of Support Services for the Prince Albert Police Service. “The partnership between the Prince Albert Police Service and the RCMP Crime Reduction Teams demonstrates that illegal drug and firearm activity doesn’t stop at jurisdictional lines.

“Through excellent teamwork and the seamless sharing of intelligence, our officers disrupted significant criminal activity involving the trafficking of cocaine, methamphetamine, firearms, and illicit cash. The results of this investigation speak to the strength of our collaboration and the dedication of the members on these teams. Their coordinated efforts have made a meaningful impact on public safety in our community and the surrounding region.”

Police identified the weapons as a loaded handgun, two sawed-off firearms, a semi-automatic long gun, and an assault-style firearm.

In addition to the guns, officers seized drug trafficking paraphernalia, and $50,000 in cash.

“Crime doesn’t stop at borders – and neither does our police response,” said S/Sgt Éric Desfossés, the Saskatchewan Enforcement Response Team’s north district manager, who oversees the Saskatchewan RCMP’s Prince Albert CRT. “In this case, by working shoulder-to-shoulder with the Prince Albert Police Service, we seized significant amounts of illicit drugs and firearms, while also holding an individual accountable. It’s through our joint efforts that we best protect our communities.”

Following the search and seizure, officers arrested a man at a business on 2nd Avenue West in Prince Albert. Officers searched the male’s vehicle and found an additional 183 grams of crack cocaine, 93 grams of cocaine, 56 grams of methylenedioxyamphetamine (also called ecstasy), 21 grams of methamphetamine, and a second loaded handgun. The items were seized by police.

Investigators have charged 29-year-old Triston Lundgren from Tisdale with multiple offences including careless use of a firearm, unsafe storage of a firearm, possession of a firearm/weapon/device/ammunition in motor vehicle, possession of a firearm when knowing possession unauthorized, possession of cocaine, methamphetamine, methylenedioxyamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking

Lundgren appeared in Melfort Provincial Court on Dec. 11.