Police seize cash and cocaine during drug trafficking bust

Daily Herald Staff

A Prince Albert man is facing multiple charges after police seized cocaine, cash, and drug-related equipment during a recent investigation.

According to a media release, members of the Prince Albert Police Service Crime Reduction Team (CRT) began investigating suspected cocaine trafficking in late September. Their work led to a search warrant for a home in the 1000 block of 1st Avenue West.

On October 2, officers from the CRT and the Proactive Policing Unit executed the warrant and arrested 37-year-old Duop Lol. Inside the residence, police found 100 grams of crack cocaine, two cell phones, three digital scales, and $6,335 in cash.

Lol has been charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and possession of the proceeds of crime over $5,000. He made his first appearance in Prince Albert Provincial Court on October 3.

The Saskatchewan Trafficking Response Team also assisted in the investigation, which police say is part of their ongoing efforts to curb drug trafficking in the community.