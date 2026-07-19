Police seeking assistance after Friday hit and run

The Prince Albert Police Service is requesting public assistance after a Hit and Run involving a pedestrian on Friday evening.

According to Police on Friday July 17,at approximately 11:22 p.m., Patrol division was dispatched to 2600 block of 2nd Avenue West for a call for service of a collision between motor vehicle and pedestrian.

Police members arrived on scene and located an adult male who was unconscious and in need of medical attention. The male was transported to the Victoria Hospital by Parkland Ambulance with what were believed to be critical injuries.

Prince Albert Police Major Crime Division is currently investigating the file and looking for any member of the public that may have information about this incident.

Anyone with information regarding this Hit and Run is asked to contact Prince Albert Police Service at 306-953-4222. Anonymous information can also be provided to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=248/.