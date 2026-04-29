Police seek suspects after fire, gunshot reported at Second Avenue business

Prince Albert police are looking for suspects after a business on Second Avenue West was targeted by both a firearm and fire early Monday morning.



The Prince Albert Police Service said officers were sent to the 3300 block of Second Avenue West at about 5:19 a.m. on April 27 after being asked to assist the Prince Albert Fire Department with a possible structure fire.



Police said officers reached the scene at about 5:21 a.m., shortly after firefighters arrived. The fire was concentrated near the front entrance of the building.



Investigators said early information from surveillance video shows four people arriving at the business in a silver vehicle.



Police said one male suspect fired what investigators believe was a modified firearm at the front door of the business. Two others then allegedly lit and threw improvised incendiary devices at the entrance, causing the area to catch fire.



The group left the area immediately after the incident, according to police.



Police said the vehicle believed to have been used in the incident has since been found. The suspects have not been identified.

The file remains under investigation.



Police are asking anyone who has information, surveillance video, or who saw suspicious activity in the area around the time of the incident to contact the Prince Albert Police Service at 306-953-4222.



Tips can also be made anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at https://www.p3tips.com