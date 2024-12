The Prince Albert Police Service have asked for help in finding a missing 67-year-old man believed to be in a vulnerable state.

Horace Umpherville was last seen in the 900 block of Exhibition Drive on Nov. 24. He is known to frequent the downtown and Cornerstone areas.

Umpherville is 5’9 and around 190 pounds. Anyone with information about his location is asked to call police at 306-953-4222. In an emergency, dial 9-1-1.