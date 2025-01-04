Police searching for man accused of trying to rob business with a knife

Prince Albert police are searching for the man accused of trying to rob a business with a knife before fleeing the scene.

Officers were called to a business on the 200 block of 15th Street West at around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday following reports of a robbery in progress. The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.

According to a Prince Albert Police Service press release, the man entered the business, pulled out a knife, and demanded money before fleeing. The PAPS canine unit attended the scene to track the suspect, but was unsuccessful.

The suspect is described as a 5’8 and roughly 160 man wearing a black puffy jacket, grey hoodie, grey sweatpants, a black balaclava, and white Adidas shoes with a black logo. Anyone with information about his location is asked to call 306-953-4222, or 9-1-1 in an emergency.