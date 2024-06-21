Police searching for five suspects after man assaulted and robbed in parking lot

Prince Albert police are searching for five men who assaulted and robbed a 34-year-old man in a business parking lot Wednesday evening.

Officers were called to a parking lot in the 2800 Block of Second Avenue West at 10:36 p.m. following reports of a robbery. They arrived to find an injured 34-year-old man who was transported to Victoria Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say a group of five men, including one on a bicycle, approached the victim and attacked him with a large edged weapon. They also took the victim’s personal property.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 306-953-4222 or 1-800-222-TIPS.