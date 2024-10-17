Police searches for abducted child

Daily Herald

On Oct. 17 at approximately 1:50 p.m. Waskesiu RCMP received a report that a five-day-old baby was abducted from the health centre in Montreal Lake.

The victim is five-day-old baby boy Koda Moccasin. The baby was last seen wearing a blue sleeper and weighs 7 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue sleeper.

A recent photograph of Koda Moccasin is attached.

The Police believe the child was taken by Merlin Junior Crookedneck, 35 years, 5 foot 11 inches, stocky build with Hair colour/length that is short and dark hair. He has brown eye colour. A recent photograph of Merlin Junior Crookedneck is attached.

The suspect is believed to be driving a black 2022 Hyundai Tuscon SUV with Saskatchewan license plate 965 NAN.

Investigators believe Merlin Junior Crookedneck may be traveling to the Big River, Loon Lake or Mudie Lake areas.

The suspect and child were last seen at the health centre in Montreal Lake early this afternoon.

If any resident sees the suspect, please do not approach. If you have information about this child, call 911 immediately.

The official police service contact for this Amber Alert is the Saskatchewan RCMP

on 639-625-3605

UPDATE: The Saskatchewan RCMP has found the Baby boy