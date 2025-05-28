Police schedule autopsy as investigation continues in 15h Street East

Daily Herald Staff

An autopsy has been scheduled for Wednesday following an investigation into a death in the 1400 block of 15th Street East.

Investigators were called to the scene at around 7:45 p.m. on Monday following reports of a deceased woman.

The Prince Albert Police Service issued a press release on Tuesday notifying residents that they could expect to see a police presence in the area. On Tuesday, the PAPS confirmed an autopsy is scheduled, but the Major Crimes Unit and Forensic Identification unit would remain on scene to continue the investigation.

Further updates will be provided upon the conclusion of the investigation, the press release reads, or when they have new information.