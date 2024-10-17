Police report unidentified human remains discovered in Prince Albert

The Prince Albert Police Service have reported finding human remains belonging to an unidentified person on the 400 Block of 19th Street East.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday to determine the identity of the deceased. Investigators have notified loved ones of individuals who were previously reported missing to police, but have not been located.

Officers were called to the area at around 6 p.m. on Wednesday following reports of a deceased person. As of Thursday morning, officers remain on scene with the Prince Albert Police Service Forensic Identification Section, Criminal Investigations Division, and Officer of the Chief Coroner.

Anyone with information about the human remains or identity of the deceased person is asked to contact police.