Police, private security set for Summer Fair crowds

About 30 private security personnel will be working at a time during this year’s Prince Albert Exhibition Summer Fair, while city police plan to assign at least four uniformed officers to the grounds each day.

The staffing is part of a security plan developed by Police, Exhibition organizers and Prince Albert Security Services, which is returning for its fifth year as the fair’s contracted security provider.

Visitors can expect metal detector wanding and pocket searches at the entrances. Private security will be responsible for screening people entering the grounds, while police officers will patrol the site and respond to emergencies or incidents that security cannot handle.

Prince Albert Security Services owner Roger Reimer said strict screening at the entrances remains the first line of defence.

“Our goal is to keep strict at the gates and make sure that those types of things aren’t coming into the fairgrounds,” Reimer said.

Prohibited items include knives, axes, bear spray, alcohol, cannabis products, non-medical needles and anything that could be used to poke or harm someone, Reimer said. Needles required for medical reasons will be permitted.

This year’s planning follows a bear spray incident that occurred in the final minutes of the 2025 fair.

Reimer said the incident happened about two minutes before the fair ended, making it difficult for security to anticipate. Staff have been reminded that similar incidents can happen at any point, including near closing time.

He said the company also hopes to have more bear spray kits available, if any such incidents occur.

“There wasn’t really much a person would be able to do otherwise, other than keeping our guys aware that those incidents potentially could take place and hopefully be a little more prepared,” Reimer said.

He said the company’s main goal is to prevent bear spray and other weapons from entering the grounds in the first place.

Reimer said weapons and bear spray incidents have declined since Prince Albert Security Services took over the fair contract five years ago. He credited the use of metal detectors and trained guards at the entrances.

“I think the biggest successful approach was having those metal detectors at the gates, and also having trained security that could identify those types of objects that shouldn’t be inside of a family event or public event,” he said.

Acting Inspector Brandon Mudry said the Prince Albert Police Service has not made major changes to its approach compared with last year, but will once again increase staffing for the fair.

Police will have day and evening shifts assigned directly to the exhibition, with community safety officers helping supplement the uniformed police presence.

“We plan on at least four uniformed officers daily,” Mudry said.

Police officers will conduct uniformed walkthroughs and maintain a visible presence across the grounds. They will assist private security when required, but will not be responsible for routine gate screening.

Mudry said planning begins in early spring, when police start exchanging information with exhibition management and developing the security plan.

“We developed that security planning in consultation with the exhibition organizers and their security personnel to provide comprehensive coverage at the entrance gates,” he said.

Reimer said his guards receive additional preparation before working large events. Training includes the use of metal detector wands, conducting searches and responding to major disturbances in crowded areas.

The company operates its own training facility and places experienced personnel alongside other guards during the fair. Reimer said approximately six supervisors will be available whenever the grounds are open.

Security commonly deals with disturbances, people who are intoxicated or impaired by drugs, fights involving teenagers and children who have become separated from their parents, Reimer said.

Asked how security would respond to catcalling or groups making other fairgoers uncomfortable, Reimer said the fair will have zero tolerance for that behaviour. Security may monitor those involved and remove them from the grounds if they cause trouble, he said. Anyone removed may also be prevented from returning.

Reimer said security staff work closely with PAPS, but police take over when a situation moves beyond what private security can safely handle.

Mudry said police are not aware of any major traffic changes planned around the fairgrounds. He encouraged drivers to expect heavier traffic, remain patient and watch for people crossing streets near the exhibition.

Anyone witnessing a crime or emergency should call 911. Harassment and other non-emergency concerns can be reported to PAPS at 306-953-4222.

Reimer encouraged visitors to approach a security guard if they see an argument, someone in distress or a child who appears to be lost.

“Be aware of your surroundings and be an extra set of eyes and ears if you see something that maybe we don’t see,” he said. “We will be there to help out.”

arjun.pillai@paherald.sk.ca