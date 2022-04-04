Police make two more arrests following investigation into death of Cody Tait

Two additional arrests have been made in connection to the death of 22 year old Cody Tait that occurred in Beardy’s and Okemasis’ Cree Nation on March 28th.

Saskatchewan RCMP’s Major Crime Unit have charged both 20-year-old Scotty Jimmy of North Battleford and 20-year-old Allison Bear of Saskatoon with one count second degree murder.

They will appear in Saskatoon Provincial Court on April 4th.

The Major Crime Unit continues to investigate and asks anyone with information to contact their local RCMP detachment by calling 310-RCMP. Information can also be reported anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.saskcrimestoppers.com.