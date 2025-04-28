Police make two arrests after off-duty officer sees stolen vehicle outside business

Prince Albert police have charged two men and seized methamphetamine, scales, an iPhone, two imitation firearms, and $1,400 in Canadian currency following an investigation into a stolen vehicle.

The investigation began on Saturday afternoon when an off-duty police officer saw a vehicle that had been reported stolen and evaded police outside of a business in the 800 block of 15th Street East.

The officer reported the vehicle and on-duty officers arrived on the scene. The officers stopped the vehicle and arrested the driver and passenger for being inside a stolen vehicle. Officers learned shortly afterwards that both men had outstanding warrants.

Police discovered the scales, methamphetamine, an iPhone, and two imitation firearms after searching the vehicle. They later discovered $1,400 in cash while searching them at the PAPS Detention Centre.

Investigators have charged a 22-year-old man and 29-year-old man with possession of a weapon, possession of the proceeds of crime over $5,000, and possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking.