Police make first arrest in New Year’s Day homicide investigation

A Prince Albert man has been arrested in connection with the New Year’s Day homicide of Alex Whitehead.

Just before 4 a.m. on January 1, police responded to a weapons complaint at a residence in the 200 block of 13th Street East. Upon arrival, officers located Whitehead suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was transported to Victoria Hospital, where he later died.

Nearly four months after the attack, members of the Prince Albert Police Service Criminal Investigation Division arrested 21-year-old man and charged him with second degree murder in relation to the death of Whitehead.

The accused will make his first court appearance in Prince Albert Provincial Court Friday morning.

No other arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.