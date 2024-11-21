Police make arrest following investigation into aggravated assault

A 47-year-old man is recovering in hospital with what are believed to be serious injuries following an aggravated assault early Wednesday morning.

The Prince Albert Police Service were called to the scene at around 12:50 a.m. following reports of an injured man at a residence on the 500 Block of 19th Street East. Officers arrived to find the 47-year-old man suffering from injuries consistent with a stabbing. Paramedics transported the man to hospital.

Officers arrested a man matching a description of the suspect a short distance away without further incident. Officers located the weapon believed to be used in the assault at the scene.