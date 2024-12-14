Police make arrest following drug trafficking investigation

A Prince Albert man is in custody after the conclusion of a drug trafficking investigation.

Members of the Prince Albert Police Service Crime Reduction Team (PACRT) arrested a 46-year-old man during a traffic stop at the 800 block of 15th Street East on Dec. 12.

The investigation led police to an East Flat residence where a search warrant was executed in the early morning hours of Dec. 13.

The following items were seized from the property: $22,655, 16.5 ounces of cocaine, 10.6 ounces of cutting agent, a loaded 9 mm handgun, 3 rifles, ammunition and assorted paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking.

Darren Boucher of Prince Albert has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine, possession of proceeds obtained by crime over $5000 and several firearm offences.

Boucher made his first court appearance in Prince Albert Provincial Court on Friday.

