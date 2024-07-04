Police make arrest after reviewing video surveillance of June 28 stabbing

Prince Albert police have arrested a suspect wanted in connection with the stabbing of a 26-year-old man on June 28.

Officers made the arrest on July 2 after a member of the Prince Albert Police Service Proactive Policing Unit (PPU) reviewed video surveillance footage of the incident.

Jasmine Denton, 20, has been charged with aggravated assault in connection with the case. She was arrested in the 600 block of 18th Street West and made her first court appearance on Wednesday.

The charges stem from an altercation that occurred outside a business in the unit block of River Street West. Police say the victim was stabled multiple times before officers were called to attend him on the 800 block of 15th Street East.

The victim was transported to Victoria Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.