Police make arrest after armed vehicle theft investigation in Prince Albert

Prince Albert police arrested a 20-year-old woman early Thursday morning following an investigation into an armed robbery and vehicle theft that ended with a police pursuit.

Police said the incident began shortly before 12:45 a.m. on Sept 4, when a woman reported she had given a ride to a female acquaintance near 15th Avenue East and Muzzy Drive. An unknown male entered the vehicle (2018 white Ford Escape) and directed her to drive to a home in the 500 block of 22nd Street East.

The victim told police the male suspect pointed what was described as a long-barreled firearm at her, while the female suspect threatened her with a knife. The suspects stole her keys and phone, stabbed her, and fled in her vehicle. The victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

About 20 minutes later, patrol officers spotted the stolen vehicle near Central Avenue and 12th Street West. Police attempted a traffic stop, but the driver failed to comply and fled northbound across the Diefenbaker Bridge. A pursuit was authorized with assistance from Prince Albert RCMP.

The vehicle later returned to the city, where police used several intervention strategies to bring it to a stop at 15th Street West and 2nd Avenue West. The driver, identified as the female suspect, was arrested at 1:17 a.m. A knife was recovered from the vehicle. No firearm was located.

The accused has been charged with robbery assault with a weapon, failing to stop for police, dangerous driving, and breach of release order. She is scheduled to appear in Prince Albert Provincial Court on Sept. 5.