Police make 49 arrests in effort to find offenders with outstanding warrants

The Prince Albert Police Service arrested 49 people and executed 114 warrants throughout the month of November in an effort to locate and apprehend offenders with outstanding warrants.

The Proactive Policing Unit members together with a criminal analyst attended multiple residences throughout the month. With them was Information Management staff (PRMC) who also assisted their efforts by ensuring appropriate disclosure was completed following each arrest and outlining when each person was required to appear in court.

“Proactive policing initiatives would not be successful without the determination and dedication of our officers. We prioritize the safety and wellbeing of our community by locating and apprehending offenders who feel the rules don’t apply to them,” Chief of Police Patrick Nogier said in a press release.

The warrants included breaching of court ordered conditions, assault, break and enter, sexual assault, theft under $5000, possession of a weapon and many others.

The period recorded 47 self-generated calls, 17 new charges, and a stolen vehicle that was recovered.

The Prince Albert Police Service plans to continue their efforts to explore crime reductions strategies for known offenders to positively address the root cause of crime in the community.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of a person believed to have outstanding warrants for their arrest is asked to contact police at 306-953-4222, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at https://www.p3tips.com/248.