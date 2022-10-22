Police make 2 arrests during investigation into Prince Albert woman’s death

RCMP have arrested two people during their investigation into the death of a 24-year-old Wendy Bird of Prince Albert.

Dustin Cookman-Watts, 25, of North Battleford faces one count of second degree murder, while Melissa Kaponyas, 18, of Biggar, Sask. is charged with one count of accessory after the face.

Both suspects appeared in North Battleford Provincial Court on Friday. They were arrested on Thursday in the North Battleford area.

Police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding Bird’s death. Anyone with information about her whereabouts from Friday, Oct. 14 through to the morning of Oct. 16 is asked to contact RCMP.

Bird’s body was discovered shortly after 8 a.m. on Oct. 16 just off Hwy 16 near Maymont, Sask.