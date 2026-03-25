Police lay arson charges in McDonald’s fire

The Prince Albert police have charged a 45-year-old man with arson causing damage to property following a fire at the McDonald’s on Second Avenue West.

Officers were called to the scene at around 9 a.m. on March 21 following reports of a fire at a business in the 3600 block of Second Avenue West. Officers arrived to find the Prince Albert Fire Department on scene working to contain the fire.

Police say smoke was visible coming from the building, but all staff and customers had safely exited the building before the officers arrived. The fire was quickly contained with no injuries reported.

The origin of the fire was deemed suspicious and believed to be an arson. Officers conducted patrols in the surrounding area and located the suspect in the 100 block of 34th Street West. He was arrested without incident.

As a result of the investigation, a 45-year-old man has been charged with arson causing damage to property. He will make his first court appearance on Mar. 26.

In a Facebook post, the Prince Albert Fire Department wrote that firefighters were called to the McDonalds at 8:30 a.m. for reports of a structure fire. Firefighters arrived to find a fire in a storage room attached to the main structure.

Fire crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire, preventing damage to the main building.