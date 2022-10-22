Police issue public notice after city sees four robberies in one week

A recent string of robberies around the city has the Prince Albert Police Service urging residents to remain aware and alert.

In the past week, officers on patrol have responded to four reports of robberies involving suspects confronting drivers at various locations in Prince Albert. The incidents are currently under investigation by the Prince Albert Police Service’s Crime Reduction Team, Forensic Identification Section, and Proactive Policing Unit.

Just before 7 a.m. on Oct. 16, a driver was confronted by two men who attempted to steal his vehicle outside a business in the 2700 Block of 2nd Avenue West. The suspects threatened the man with an airsoft rifle before fleeing without the vehicle.

One of the men was described as wearing a grey bunnyhug and white gloves. The suspects may have been dropped off in a black, newer model Chevrolet or GMC SUV that also fled the area.

Around 7:30 a.m. the same day, a man was confronted by another man in the drive-thru at a business in the 800 Block of 15th Street East.

The suspect is described as tall and thin with long, dark hair. The suspect exited from a dark SUV, possibly a GMC Acadia or Chevrolet Traverse, that was also in the drive-thru lane before confronting the victim. The stolen vehicle was recovered outside the city a short time later in the day.

In the early morning hours of Oct. 18, a woman was confronted by a man and woman in the 500 Block of 28th Street West. The suspects threatened the woman with bear spray and a machete before fleeing in their vehicle, a black 2019 Hyundai Kona with Saskatchewan license 165 LYT.

Around 4 p.m. on Oct. 21, two men with a firearm confronted three people as they arrived at a multi-unit residential building in the 1200 Block of 28th Street East. The suspects fled with keys to a 2018 black Honda Civic and three cell phones. One suspect is described as wearing a plaid jacket, while the second suspect was wearing a jean jacket.

Police say no injuries have been reported as a result of these incidents.

“We are asking the public to be aware and alert, and notify police if you notice suspicious activity,” said a media release from PAPS on Saturday afternoon. “Keep your vehicle locked and call 911 in an emergency.”

Police continue to investigate and are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects responsible. Anyone with information about any of the above noted incidents is asked to contact police at 306-953-4222. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online at https://www.p3tips.com/248.