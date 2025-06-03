Police investigating woman’s death as homicide following autopsy

Daily Herald Staff

The death of a woman whose body was found following an investigation in the 1400 Block of 15th Street East has been ruled a homicide.

The deceased has been identified as 30-year-old Dakota Settee. The Prince Albert Police Service Major Crimes Unit confirmed on May 30 they were investigating Settee’s death as a homicide following an autopsy conducted on May 28.

Investigators have asked anyone who may have had contact with Settee from May 19 to May 26 to contact police at 306-953-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided at 1-800-222-8477.

Police discovered Settee’s body on May 26 after being called to the scene at around 7:45 p.m.