Police investigating weapons complaint on New Year’s Eve

Members of the Prince Albert Police Service are investigating a shooting that occurred on New Year’s Eve.

According to Police at around 10:25 p.m. on December 31, 2025, police were called to the 200 block of 20th Street East for a weapons complaint.

Call information revealed there was a firearm discharged at a residence.

Arriving officers quickly located evidence to support the complaint, however, there were no injuries as a result of this shooting.

Through investigation, officers were able to obtain video surveillance which shows an older model dark colored SUV parked outside the residence. A male exits the vehicle and discharges a firearm at the residence before fleeing east down 20th Street.

The suspect vehicle is believed to be an older model dark colored SUV.. If you see this vehicle do not approach it and call police as soon as possible.

Police are continuing to investigate in relation to this shooting and anyone with information on the incident or the vehicle involved is asked to contact police at 306-953-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=248/.