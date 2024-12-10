Police investigating stabbing that left 32-year-old man in hospital

An incident that left a 32-year-old man in hospital after being stabbed is under investigation.

Members of the Prince Albert Police Service were called to Victoria Hospital at around 4 a.m. on Saturday following reports that a man was brought into the emergency room with stab wounds.

After arriving, police found hospital staff caring for a 32-year-old man suffering from “injuries consistent with a stabbing.”

Officers investigated and determined the victim was involved in a physical altercation with two unknown men in the area of 28th Street and First Avenue West.

The Prince Albert Police Service continues to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-953-4222.