Police investigating Monday morning drive-by shooting

Daily Herald Staff

Prince Albert police are investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred early Monday morning.

Officers were called to the 800 block of 15th Street East at around 7 a.m. after a window was shot. They arrested a woman outside the residence and a man who was found hiding inside the house. No injuries were reported.

Both the man and woman are wanted on multiple outstanding warrants, according to a Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) press release.

Investigators believe the house was shot at by someone in a white SUV with no licence plate. Officers found the vehicle unoccupied at around 4:45 p.m. later that day.

Police have not filed charges in relation to the shooting and continue to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to contact PAPS at 306-953-4222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

editorial@paherald.sk.ca