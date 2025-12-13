Police investigating incident depicted in viral social media video



The Prince Albert Police Service has issued a press release saying they are aware of a video circulating on social media that depicts a male in a vulnerable state outdoors during winter conditions.

On Dec. 11, at approximately 10:50 pm, police were dispatched to the 2300 block of 10th Avenue West, in response to a report of a disturbance. Upon arrival, officers found an intoxicated man lying in the snow. Police conducted an assessment of the man’s condition and ensured he was medically evaluated.

According to the PAPS press release, the man had been evicted from the property before officers arrived. Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident, including the events leading up to the male being outside and the content depicted in the video circulating online.

At this time, no further details can be released. Updates will be provided as appropriate.

Anyone with information related to this incident should contact the Prince Albert Police Service.