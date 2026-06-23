Police investigating gunshot fired at business

The Prince Albert Police Service is investigating a firearms related incident that occurred along the 2600 block of 2nd Avenue West.

At approximately 11:02 a.m. on June 21, police were dispatched to a business. Officers attended and observed damage to the building consistent with bullet holes.

A preliminary review of surveillance footage indicates that on June 21st at approximately 3:37 a.m., multiple shots were fired at the business and a black SUV was observed driving away from the scene.

The Patrol Division and Forensic Identification Section of PAPS continues to investigate. Police

are asking anyone who may have information, surveillance footage, or who witnessed suspicious activity in the area around the time of the incident to contact the Prince Albert Police Service at 306-953-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477