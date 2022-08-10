Police investigating escaped Besnard Lake Correctional Camp inmate

Pinehouse RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating an inmate that escaped from lawful custody sometime between Saturday night and Sunday morning.

Around 8:10 a.m. on August 7, police received a report that inmate Jesse Guest, 28, had left Besnard Lake Correctional Camp on foot.

Investigation determined that Guest was last seen between 10 p.m. on August 6 and 7 a.m. on August 7.

Jesse Guest is described as approximately 6’3” tall and 190 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. He has scars on both of his arms, as well as tattoos of the letters ‘WS’ on his right hand and ‘TJ’ on his left wrist.

Guest may be in the communities of Melfort or Star City, but this has not been confirmed.

Anyone who sees Jesse Guest, or has information on his whereabouts, is asked to contact Pinehouse RCMP at 306-884-2400, 911 in an emergency or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers.